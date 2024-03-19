Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.40. 502,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,332. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

