Thomasville National Bank Sells 216 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 209,405 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 45,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.