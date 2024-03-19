The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 4,820,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,221. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.