Thomasville National Bank Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $182.92. The stock had a trading volume of 275,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $183.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

