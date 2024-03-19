Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

