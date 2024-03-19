Thomasville National Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 6,108,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,371. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.