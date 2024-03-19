iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. 4,068,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

