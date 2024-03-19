Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $966.97 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $966.97 million and approximately $55.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00091903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.