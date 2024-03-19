Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 249,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,290. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.