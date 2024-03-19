Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,656 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment comprises approximately 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.