Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,910 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. 1,121,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $141.17.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

