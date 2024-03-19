Thomasville National Bank Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $767.03. 1,477,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,544. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $711.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $728.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

