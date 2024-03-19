Thomasville National Bank Acquires 927 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. 47,263 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

