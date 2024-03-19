Thomasville National Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.