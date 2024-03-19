Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.32. 1,905,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

