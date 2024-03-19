Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.73. 63,932,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,959,703. The stock has a market cap of $546.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

