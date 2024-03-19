SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 724,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,782. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

