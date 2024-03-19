Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. 3,176,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $185.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

