Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 4,351,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,216,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.