Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.79

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 317318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Manchester United Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Manchester United by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

