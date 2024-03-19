TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.30. TTEC shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 120,325 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 577.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

