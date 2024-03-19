National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 13,857 shares.The stock last traded at $487.30 and had previously closed at $486.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

