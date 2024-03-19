WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,190,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,219 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $42.74.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,414 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after buying an additional 983,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,305,000 after purchasing an additional 893,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 621,546 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 412,867 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.