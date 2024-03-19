Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 20,578 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.