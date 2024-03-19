Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.42. Approximately 335,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 967,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

