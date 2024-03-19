Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,596.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,596 ($45.78) and last traded at GBX 3,596 ($45.78), with a volume of 133344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,540 ($45.07).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.56) to GBX 3,400 ($43.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a €1.18 ($1.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,261.04%.
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
