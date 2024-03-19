Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.11

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 10282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.