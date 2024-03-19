Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.93. 135,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 958,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $721.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 328,913 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

