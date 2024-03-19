Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 1,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,151.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,082.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,918,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

