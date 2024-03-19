Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rises By 10.1%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,759. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.