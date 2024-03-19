National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,240,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Vision by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 392,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

