Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 397,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,065. The firm has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

