Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,520,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 43,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $151,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 6,559,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,032,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

