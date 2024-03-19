A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,498 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $291,942.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,267,265.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 857,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 358,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,717. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

