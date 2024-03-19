iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 20,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 1,017,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,914,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 4,690,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,388. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.