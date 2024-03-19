Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 568,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

