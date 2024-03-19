Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 10.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 568,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
