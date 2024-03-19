Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expands By 9.6%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Get CME Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. The company had a trading volume of 679,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.