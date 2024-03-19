Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,628. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

