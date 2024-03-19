DMC Group LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DMC Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 11,351,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,791,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.