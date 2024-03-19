NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Range Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.73.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

