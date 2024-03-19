New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 6,057 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,769,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

