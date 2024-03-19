Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 694,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 397,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,033. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

