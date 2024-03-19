Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workday by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 455,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,026,184.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.82. 660,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.46. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

