Thomasville National Bank Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 559,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 6,487,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,766,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.