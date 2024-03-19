Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.12. The company had a trading volume of 100,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,222. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

