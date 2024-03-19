Thomasville National Bank Purchases 8,727 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. GSK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 1,254,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

