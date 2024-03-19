Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 470,254 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.