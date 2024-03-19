Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. 1,879,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

