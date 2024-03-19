Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,487. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.