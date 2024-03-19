Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. 3,456,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

